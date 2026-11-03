Play video content Video: 50 Cent Appears in Court Via Zoom for Cyberstalking Case

50 Cent showed up ready for court on Tuesday ... at least virtually -- because the star appeared via Zoom.

The rapper had a court hearing connected to the injunction he filed against Tia Kemp -- Rick Ross' baby mama -- over comments he says she's making about his 14-year-old son on social media.

Tia didn't show up to the hearing ... and not much got done, according to our court reporter.

Apparently, Tia has not yet been served with the injunction at the heart of the case ... and, until she is, the court can't move forward with a permanent injunction -- with 50's side claiming in court she's purposefully ducking the service.

50 Cent spoke briefly during the hearing ... telling the judge he doesn't even really want to pursue this matter further -- but he doesn't really feel he has much of a choice.

As we've reported ... 50 filed his suit -- accusing Tia of calling his son "slow" and claiming he's on the autism spectrum.