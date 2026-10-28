50 Cent Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp

Judge Orders Rick Ross' Ex to Stay Away From His Son!!!

50 Cent scored a legal victory against Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp ... after a judge granted his request for a temporary injunction protecting his 14-year-old son, Sire, from Kemp ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge issued the temporary injunction Monday, ordering Tia to stay at least 500 feet away from Sire and prohibiting her from contacting him directly or indirectly, including through social media.

The judge didn't stop there ... Tia is also prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition and must surrender any weapons in her possession to law enforcement upon being served with the order.

The temporary injunction comes after 50 filed papers on behalf of Sire, claiming Tia had repeatedly targeted his son online and allegedly called him "slow" and said he was on the autism spectrum.

As we first reported ... 50 also claimed Tia posted a photo of Sire alongside a sexually explicit image of a woman his court filing suggested was the boy's mother, Daphne Joy.

50 claimed his attorneys previously sent Tia a cease and desist letter, but she allegedly responded by posting part of it with the caption, "F u and ya lawyers."

The rapper argued Tia's behavior caused his son humiliation, embarrassment, and mental anguish.