Elizabeth Holmes' Partner Billy Evans Addresses Rumored Cocaine Use

Elizabeth Holmes' partner was feeling brave Monday night ... because he went online encouraging people to ask him anything, and they went there.

Billy Evans posted on X, "AMA" ... clarifying that any question asked "Needs to be legally permissible."

The internet jumped on the opportunity to ask Billy if he was on drugs while filming "You Can See Everything," because he sniffles quite a bit in the documentary.

But Billy claimed he kept his nose clean, insisting he'd "Never been a fan" of the stuff.

Instead, he offered up an alternative explanation for his curious case of the sniffles ... "Solo parenting 2 toddlers you are sick approx 75% of days. Allergies in Austin TX are no joke."

Sounds like he has since overcome his case of the sniffles saying ... "I take Claritin daily. Much less sniffling."