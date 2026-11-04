Terrence Howard Predicts End of Hollywood as A.I. Takes Over Movie Industry

Play video content Video: Terrence Howard Says Hollywood Is Over TMZ.com

Terrence Howard says the curtain is closing on Hollywood's golden age ... and he's got a surprising take on why that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We got the "Empire" star in Los Angeles on Tuesday at an event for his new movie "A Good Hand Wasted" ... and when we asked about the slowdown in production, he predicted a grim future for actors.

Terrence says acting jobs are going the way of the dodo ... warning we're witnessing the end of an era, much like the transition away from silent films.

And while he believes A.I. will take over much of Hollywood, Terrence isn't exactly sounding the alarm ... he actually thinks the industry needs to accept what's coming.

Terrence says "you can't compete with inevitability" ... insisting the shift isn't necessarily a bad thing, even if some major talent gets left behind.

He also pointed to Ben Affleck's reported $587 million A.I. startup deal with Netflix as proof the industry is already preparing for the change.

Still, he's not giving up on filmmaking entirely ... saying the future lies in supporting independent filmmakers and artists, especially as major studios increasingly embrace A.I.

Play video content Video: Terrence Howard Talks About Nicki Minaj's Political Game TMZ.com

Terrence has a backup plan if Hollywood flips on its head ... when we caught up with him in New York City last week, he floated a run for president.