Terrence Howard Says He Might Run for President to Bring Real Change

Presidential Run Could Be My Next 'Empire'

Play video content Video: Terrence Howard Talks About Nicki Minaj's Political Game TMZ.com

Terrence Howard has his sights set on the White House ... telling TMZ he might just have to run for president if nobody else is willing to make a real difference.

We caught up with the "Empire" star Wednesday in NYC ... and when we asked if he was looking forward to voting, Terrence had a much bigger goal in mind.

Terrence told our photog ... "Yes. I'm looking forward to becoming president."

And when we pressed him on whether he was serious, Terrence didn't back down ... saying, "If they're not going to make a difference, somebody's got to do something."

His potential campaign platform? Reparations.

Terrence told us he'd love to sit down with President Trump to discuss the lasting impact of slavery ... arguing descendants of slaves should be exempt from federal taxes for the next 400 years.

He believes the move would help close the economic gap and bring investments into Black communities ... calling it a way to heal "400 years of bad karma."

And Terrence had plenty more to say ... including his thoughts on Nicki Minaj getting cozy with Trump and whether she's using her political influence for the right reasons.