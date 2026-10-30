Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Terrence Howard Says He Might Run for President to Bring Real Change

Terrence Howard Presidential Run Could Be My Next 'Empire'

By TMZ Staff
Published
102926_terrence_howard_KAL
somebody's gotta do something
Video: Terrence Howard Talks About Nicki Minaj's Political Game
TMZ.com

Terrence Howard has his sights set on the White House ... telling TMZ he might just have to run for president if nobody else is willing to make a real difference.

We caught up with the "Empire" star Wednesday in NYC ... and when we asked if he was looking forward to voting, Terrence had a much bigger goal in mind.

Terrence Howard in Empire getty 1
Getty

Terrence told our photog ... "Yes. I'm looking forward to becoming president."

And when we pressed him on whether he was serious, Terrence didn't back down ... saying, "If they're not going to make a difference, somebody's got to do something."

His potential campaign platform? Reparations.

Terrence Howard Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Terrence Howard Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Terrence told us he'd love to sit down with President Trump to discuss the lasting impact of slavery ... arguing descendants of slaves should be exempt from federal taxes for the next 400 years.

He believes the move would help close the economic gap and bring investments into Black communities ... calling it a way to heal "400 years of bad karma."

102526_trump_kal
CHEEKY COMPLIMENT
Video: Donald Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A' at Rally**
Fox News

And Terrence had plenty more to say ... including his thoughts on Nicki Minaj getting cozy with Trump and whether she's using her political influence for the right reasons.

Check out the clip ... Terrence certainly isn't short on political ambitions.

Related articles