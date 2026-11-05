'90 Day Fiancé' Rick Van Vactor Arrested After Alleged Fight With Ex, Claims Self-Defense

"90 Day Fiancé" star Rick Van Vactor was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident involving his new girlfriend ... but sources close to him claim he was actually defending himself.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Rick claims his actions were in self-defense during the altercation that led to his recent arrest. He claims his girlfriend was the instigator in the fight.

Our sources say the two have not lived together since the incident, and he has no interest in reconciling.

The source tells TMZ ... Rick and the woman began dating in March after meeting online, and this was the first time an argument between them escalated to this level.

Rick, whose legal name is Douglas Van Vactor, was arrested and later released on bond on October 27.