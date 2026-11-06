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Sommer Ray Glitters in a Tiny Thong Bikini

Sommer Ray Stuns In Metallic Thong Bikini ... Oops, She Did It Again!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sommer Ray: The Cheeky & Steamy Golden Girl
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Cheeked Up! Launch Gallery

Sommer Ray was already our hottie of the week, and when she dropped these metallic bikini shots late Thursday, we knew we had to share the eye candy with you.

This gal is bringing the shine and serving some serious heat.

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Sommer makes it look effortless when she's serving up those booty shots, but don't be fooled ... this girl puts in the work! Hitting the gym at least five days a week, it's no wonder she's looking this good year-round.

Ok Sommer, we see you!!!

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