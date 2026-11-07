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Alanis Morissette Comes Out as Pansexual in Podcast Interview

Alanis Morrissette You Oughta Know I'm Pansexual!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PAN-TASTIC NEWS
Video: Alanis Morissette Reveals She’s Pansexual During Podcast Interview
Handsome Podcast

Alanis Morissette has come out as pansexual in a surprising moment during a candid podcast interview ... leaving the co-hosts shocked.

In a Nov. 3 episode of the "Handsome" podcast ... Alanis was asked if being hurt in the past by men made her want to become a lesbian, the singer replied ... "I'm pansexual, so, yeah."

Co-host Tig Notaro then jumped in and asked ... "Wait, you're not really pansexual, are you?"

Alanis replied ... "I am."

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Getty

If you don't already know ... being pansexual means you're attracted to folks of all sexes, gender identities, and gender expressions.

This isn't the only candid admission the singer has made in recent weeks.

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OUT OF CONTROL
Video: Alanis Morissette Gets Candid About ‘Harrowing’ Postpartum Depression Struggle
Call Her Daddy

Back in September ... Alanis appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast about her struggles with postpartum depression.

She told host Alex Cooper that her symptoms got worse after each pregnancy -- she has 3 kids -- and that she suffered "harrowing" invasive thoughts.

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