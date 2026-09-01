Alanis Morissette Claims Ex-Staffer Trying to Blackmail Her With Drug Trafficking Allegations

Alanis Morissette claims she is the victim of a “calculated blackmail campaign” orchestrated by her former tour manager ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Alanis is suing a woman named Keren Urinov for civil extortion, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.

Alanis claims that while temporarily employed by her as a tour manager, Keren admitted to the British Border Force that a bag seized at an airport on July 12, 2025 -- which allegedly contained marijuana and a non-opioid animal tranquilizer called zylazine -- belonged to her.

But Alanis says the tour manager later threatened to report Alanis to the British authorities for drug trafficking unless Alanis agrees to employ her as tour director for the next 15 years and pay her massive compensation.

In the docs, Alanis insists she will not be bullied into giving her blackmailer a huge payday and is now suing her over it.