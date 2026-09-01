Lizzo's Company Gets Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Thrown Out

Lizzo's probably shouting that it's about damn time ... because a judge just threw out what remained of the complaint filed by a wardrobe staffer against her Big Grrrl Big Touring company on Tuesday.

A federal judge in California ruled in the company's favor against Asha Williams -- a former tour employee who worked on Lizzo's 2023 "The Special Tour" and sued the touring company with claims of sexual and racial harassment.

Asha sued both Lizzo and her tour group back in 2023 ... though the claims against Lizzo as an individual were dismissed back in 2024.

Lizzo's attorney -- Melissa Glass -- tells TMZ ... "The court’s ruling today granting summary judgment is a total victory for Lizzo, her touring company, and the other defendants named in Asha Daniels’ ludicrous lawsuit. There was never any basis for Ms. Daniels to sue Lizzo, her touring company, her tour manager, or her wardrobe manager. Indeed, the case against Lizzo was thrown out in December 2024. We are exploring all avenues to enforce our clients’ rights after this major win."

As we reported ... Asha claimed she was forced to hear racist and fatphobic comments from members of Lizzo's team while working unthinkable hours.