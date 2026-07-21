Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Lizzo is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl ... and the singer looks good as hell!!!

The 38-year-old "Good as Hell" singer is the magazine's July 2026 digital cover model ... posing in black, blue, and burgundy swimwear.

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Safe to say Lizzo feels it's "About Damn Time" she landed the coveted cover spot.

The big reveal comes on the heels of Lizzo announcing she's gained 20 pounds since last year ... though judging by these shots, she's looking confident in her swimwear.

As we reported ... Lizzo began taking a more methodical approach to working out in 2023, eventually reaching her weight-loss goal. She's been open about her weight fluctuating since then ... embracing the changes without letting the number on the scale define her.

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Lizzo's also been busy on the music front ... releasing her fifth studio album, "Bitch," on June 5.

The album flopped, but that didn't stop Lizzo from landing on the cover here.

Play video content Video: Lizzo Delivers Surprise Live Performance on Packed TMZ Brunch Bus TMZ.com

Of course, Lizzo brought that same confidence aboard the TMZ Brunch Bus back in May ... surprising passengers with a live performance and turning the ride through L.A. into one big rolling party.