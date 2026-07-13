Lizzo Says She Gained 20 Pounds Since Last Year

Lizzo says she's gained some weight since she began her health journey ... and she's not bothered by it at all!

In an interview with The Guardian ... Lizzo says she has gained 20 pounds since last year ... unapologetically adding, "so everyone can ask me about weight gain, too, if they'd like."

The "Good As Hell" singer began changing her approach to working out in 2023 ... and has made strides to get her physical health on point.

Lizzo said she had to act because her "physical weight was causing joint pain and aches."

Now, after the release of her latest album "BITCH" ... Lizzo isn't exactly shocked about regaining a few pounds, saying "I'm used to fluctuating."

Lizzo says she's fighting against "a system of oppression that is constantly putting pressure on, especially woman and especially woman in the spotlight." She claims the system is determined to make women feel bad about themselves.