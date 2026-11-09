Billy Joel Announces Comeback Show Amid Brain Disorder Battle

Billy Joel is getting ready to make his return to the stage ... just weeks after revealing that doctors had warned him against performing because of his brain condition.

The legendary singer announced he'll appear at Florida Atlantic University on December 14 for a special event called "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers ... And a Little Music."

The event will include a Q&A and some live music ... marking his first scheduled performance since undergoing brain surgery. Tickets go on sale November 12 and will only be available to currently enrolled students.

The announcement marks a significant development for the "Piano Man" ... who revealed in October he wasn't medically cleared to perform or even drive.

As TMZ previously reported, Billy told The Hollywood Reporter his neurologist warned him about the risks of performing, saying each show was like getting a concussion because of the loud music, lighting, and stress.

Billy revealed in May 2025 he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that affected his hearing, vision, and balance ... forcing him to cancel his upcoming concerts.

He later underwent surgery to implant a shunt in his brain, which he said improved his memory, balance and ability to function.

Play video content Video: Billy Joel Takes The Stage For First Time Following Brain Disorder Diagnosis TMZ.com

Billy hasn't performed a full concert since February 2025, though he surprised fans in January 2026 by joining a tribute band for two songs in Florida.