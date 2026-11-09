Chris Brown's Baby Mama Diamond Working to Get Her Hands On His Bank Records

Chris Brown’s baby mama is working overtime to see the singer’s finances in her bid to collect a bigger child support check … claiming she’s been roadblocked for months by his team ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Diamond Brown, the mother of Chris’ daughter Lovely, and Chris’ business managers appear to be at a standstill over the records being produced.

Diamond says she needs to see them as part of her attempt to collect more child support through a case she brought against Chris. She says the singer has an estimated net worth of $50 million … but is only paying her around $7K a month … which she thinks should be much higher.

As part of her battle, Diamond revealed she subpoenaed Chris’ business managers … asking to see Chris’ finances … but they objected.

Diamond said it’s hard for her to figure out his true income … and needs to see his records to get an accurate idea of what he makes and what he can afford to pay in child support. She said she only has $10K to her name and believes Chris should pay at least $30K per month in child support.