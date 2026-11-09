Ioan Gruffudd Calls for A.I. Regulation After Fan Gets Scammed By Imposter

Play video content Video: Ioan Gruffudd Urges A.I. Regulation After Fan Is Duped by Imposter TMZ.com

Ioan Gruffudd is calling for Artificial Intelligence regulation after an uncomfortable encounter with a fan who'd fallen for an A.I. scam and believed they'd been having an affair.

We caught up with the actor at LAX on Monday, where he gave an impassioned plea to get A.I. under control ... saying he hopes whoever's behind conning his fan ends up getting prosecuted.

Ioan shared the shocking situation on social media, saying a woman at a convention was under the impression she'd been carrying on an affair with the actor for over a year.

He explained that she'd had "hundreds of AI photos and videos" -- which he described as "explicit and disturbing" -- of someone pretending to be him.

Check out the video ... Ioan tells us all about how he handled the uncomfortable encounter with the fan.