Guess The 'VPR' Star In This Incredible Transformation Booty Pic

In the words of Megan Thee Stallion, "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" ... Can you guess which reality TV babe showed off her hot body transformation?!

She's an OG Bravo-gal, and some say her feud with Brandi Glanville is what kicked off "Vanderpump Rules." Her book "My Good Side" is a New York Times bestseller!