Guess The 'VPR' Star In This Incredible Transformation Booty Pic
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Grew Her Glutes 3 Inches!!! Guess Who!
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In the words of Megan Thee Stallion, "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" ... Can you guess which reality TV babe showed off her hot body transformation?!
She's an OG Bravo-gal, and some say her feud with Brandi Glanville is what kicked off "Vanderpump Rules." Her book "My Good Side" is a New York Times bestseller!
Per the post, she grew her glutes 3 inches in one year!
Work your way into the gallery and see who owns this dazzling derrière!