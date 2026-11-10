Play video content Video: Sofia Franklyn Questions If Her Friendship with Alex Cooper Was Ever Real Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast

Sofia Franklyn is questioning whether her friendship with Alex Cooper was ever real ... six years after their explosive "Call Her Daddy" breakup.

The podcaster opened up about her former co-host during Tuesday's episode of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast ... admitting she still has doubts about the friendship they shared before their very public falling-out.

"Obviously, I question, like, was the friendship ever real?" Sofia said, adding ... "Maybe it was real for her in how she thinks friendships should be. I don't know."

Sofia revealed the two never had a conversation to hash things out after their 2020 split ... and she still seems stunned by how quickly everything unraveled.

She recalled learning Alex had struck a deal with Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports behind her back ... saying she was in complete shock as she watched her best friend move forward with the show without her.

"This is my best friend," Sofia recalled thinking at the time ... adding what really upset her was what happened afterward.

Sofia pointed to Alex's first episodes without her, which she and Amanda characterized as a "funeral" for Sofia's time on the show ... with Sofia agreeing Alex was essentially "murdering" her publicly.

The former co-hosts parted ways in 2020 amid a bitter contract dispute with Barstool Sports. Alex stayed with "Call Her Daddy," while Sofia launched her own podcast, "Sofia with an F."

The latest remarks come as Sofia releases her new memoir, "Daddy Issues" ... in which she revisits the messy breakup and shares her side of the story six years later.