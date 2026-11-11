Late 'Godzilla' Actor Kaylee Hottle Replaced by Deaf Sister in Upcoming Film

Kaylee Hottle is going to be remembered in a big way in her upcoming film, "What Doesn't Kill Us" ... because the late deaf actress's own sister is taking over her role, TMZ has learned.

Andy Mingo, writer and producer of "What Doesn’t Kill Us," tells TMZ ... Kaylee's younger sister, Jasmine — who is also deaf — has signed up for Kaylee's role.

Mingo previously told us that Kaylee — best known as Jia in "Godzilla Vs. Kong" — landed the part of a deaf person in "What Doesn’t Kill Us." Mingo said that despite being hard of hearing, Kaylee's character has a heightened sense of pattern recognition.

Now Kaylee's sister is stepping into the role alongside other disabled actors aspiring to become superheroes in the movie.

As we previously reported ... In July, Kaylee was riding in a car that veered off the road and crashed into a ditch in Maryland. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.