'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle: Driver in Fatal Crash Not Impaired By Drugs

There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the deadly car crash that killed "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress Kaylee Hottle ... at least as far as the driver is concerned.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the 19-year-old driver's drug test results came back clean, with no drugs or alcohol detected.

As TMZ previously reported, Kaylee was killed in July after the Honda Accord she was riding in veered off the road and crashed into a ditch in Maryland. Investigators said excessive speed was believed to be a factor.

The medical examiner determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and ruled her death an accident.