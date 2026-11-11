Streamer Tylil James Reveals He Apologized to Flight Attendant He Filmed

Play video content Video: Streamer Tylil James Says He Apologized to Flight Attendant He Filmed on Plane TMZ.com

Streamer Tylil James is taking accountability after he posted and deleted a video of a flight attendant that several fans had claimed had been taken without her permission ... resulting in some turbulence online.

We got Tylil Tuesday ... and he admits he felt super bad about the video and calls the flight attendant depicted in the clip loving and kind.

In the since-deleted video ... the flight attendant leans close to Tylil's camera and asks him what type of ice cream toppings he wants, with Tylil responding "chocolate" and "fudge."

At 17 seconds, it may have been a short clip ... but it generated tons of backlash.

The streamer tells us that he should have anticipated the internet's "cruel" reaction to the video ... and he apologized to the flight attendant.

Tylil made it clear that she didn't deserve all the bad things being said about her online.