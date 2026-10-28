Hasan Piker Sues Scott Jennings for $72.5 Million For Falsely Claiming He Supports Lynchings

Hasan Piker alleges Scott Jennings defamed him by falsely claiming he supports lynchings ... and now he's suing and going after Scott for a huge chunk of change.

Piker -- the controversial left-wing Twitch streamer -- just filed a defamation lawsuit against Jennings, seeking $72.5 million in damages.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Piker claims that Jennings -- a conservative commentator and CNN contributor -- aired a mashup of Piker's clips on Jennings' August 11 podcast episode.

Piker says one of the clips allegedly quoted Piker saying we should go "back to a better time when lynchings were happening." The suit also says Jennings highlighted to Black voters that Piker plans on "returning our country to lynchings."

Thing is ... Piker's attorneys say that's totally false because it was obvious Piker was just making sarcastic remarks about another person's commentary instead of endorsing lynchings.

The lawsuit claims Jennings kept twisting Piker's words to make it seem like Piker supported lynchings, which, Piker says, is simply NOT the case.

Piker's attorneys say ..."These were not expressions of disagreement with Mr. Piker's politics. Nor were they rhetorical characterizations of an admittedly controversial commentator. They were factual assertions about what Mr. Piker had said and advocated in his work. Each statement was demonstrably false."

Piker's lawyers say they sent a letter to Jennings demanding a retraction, but Jennings never responded.

Piker is now seeking a whopping $72.5 million in damages, saying his reputation has been harmed along with his ability to make a living.