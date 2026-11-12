Orville Peck Duets With Ex-NFL Star Carl Nassib Amid Raider Kiss Speculation

Orville Peck brought former NFL player Carl Nassib out with him for duet of "Something to Talk About" ... and let's just say they really gave us something to talk about!

The two sang Bonnie Raitt's hit at Philly's Metropolitan Opera House Wednesday ... wearing matching black tanks tucked into black jeans.

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Their eyebrow-raising duet comes after Orville admitted he made out with a Las Vegas Raiders player in his recent song "Ring the Bell."

Orville croons in the song ... "I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the Raiders."

Carl is not only a former player for the Raiders ... he's also the first NFL star to come out as gay.

Orville previously told Variety that he got permission to sing about the mystery Raider back in September ... but he declined to reveal his identity to the publication.

He added ... "This person would have probably allowed me to say their name if I wanted, but I didn’t think it was necessary. People can use their own common sense and discovery to try to figure out who it may be, but that’s all I’ll say."