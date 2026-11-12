Tyra Banks Dishes on Beef with Law Roach After 'Project Runway' Blowup

Tyra Banks isn't letting her recent dust-up with Law Roach on "Project Runway" affect her mood ... instead, she's smiling her way through a convo about it -- and taking credit for Law's impressive career.

We caught up with the model and TV personality Thursday ... and we had to ask her about getting into an argument during Season 22 of the hit show, which aired over the summer.

If you haven't seen the war of words ... the two disagreed over which look was better during a paper towel challenge -- and Tyra accused Law of talking over the other judges.

Tyra says the two haven't spoken since the argument ... but she adds a phone call isn't necessary -- because she knows this is just the way Law is.

She says the world used to see Law as just a designer ... but she knew he'd be a star early on -- since she says he tends to speak in soundbites. She also notes she gave Law his first chance on TV.

Tyra says she's now experiencing the treatment firsthand ... and claims she's actually enjoying it -- laughing off the whole situation.

To be clear, Law has shot down rumors of a feud recently ... though he did say anyone can end up in his crosshairs.