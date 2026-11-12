Tyra Banks Splits From Louis Bélanger-Martin, Not Joining Dating Apps

Play video content Video: Tyra Banks Says She's Not Joining Dating Apps TMZ.com

Tyra Banks is reentering the dating scene after splitting from her longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin ... though don't expect to swipe right on this model.

We caught up with the star in New York City Thursday morning ... and asked her if she's truly single, like she said she was on a HOT 97 radio show earlier this week.

TB says it's true ... she's officially on her own -- and she's actually excited about putting herself back out there. After all, it's not hard to find suitors when you're Tyra!

However, she's got one serious rule for dating ... despite the innovative new apps out there -- and the celeb-focused ones like Raya -- Tyra says people shouldn't expect to see her using the apps.

If you don't know ... Tyra was in a relationship with Louis for years. They started dating back in 2018 or 2019 -- and though it's not clear exactly when they split, it seems a fairly recent development.

Tyra even moved with Louis and her son, York, to Australia ... where she was busy working on her ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream.