Britney Spears Launching Jewelry Business, Will Start Selling in Near Future

Britney Spears is adding a little sparkle to the circus ... because she'll soon be hawking jewelry to her legion of fans.

The pop star launched her jewelry website "B Tiny" on Friday ... and sources connected to the company tell us the line is coming out in the next few months.

Over the next few weeks, our sources say the company will roll out some key product information ... and we've learned Britney is involved -- and nothing has been made that she hasn't approved.

The brand is reflective of Britney's girly, Etsy-esque style, we're told ... which will be reproduced on a much larger scale for her loyal fans.

Our sources have described the line to us as "elevated festival jewelry" ... with a particular emphasis on teals and pinks.

If you want an advanced look at the vibe of some marketing ... the wording will be similar to her social media captions -- and the line is similar to the inspirational pics she shares to IG.