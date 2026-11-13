Ex-NBA Star Paul Pierce's Baby Mama Claims He Was Late on Child Support

Former NBA star Paul Pierce was allegedly late to pay his baby mama child support this month ... days after he claimed he is struggling to pay his bills ... TMZ has learned. A lawyer for Paul claims the bill has since been paid in full.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Paul’s ex, Princess Santiago, claims she never got the $8,508 he was supposed to pay on November 1, for their son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce.

Princess wants Paul to cough up the unpaid support immediately, plus another $4K to cover her legal fees associated with the matter at hand.

In her motion, she said Paul is engaging in “gamesmanship” by paying late, refusing to pay her directly, and failing to pay the court-ordered fee for her to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his finances.

Princess said she needs support ASAP to pay her living and housing expenses for the kid.

Tamar G. Arminak tells TMZ, "The allegation is false. He has paid November child support."

As TMZ first reported last month, Paul complained he was having issues with money after he lost his Fox Sports gig.