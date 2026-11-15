Rihanna Breaks Silence on EJ Johnson Feud Rumors: 'I Just Felt Bad for Him'

There's No Beef, I Just Felt Bad For Him!!!

Play video content Video: Rihanna Says She Has No Beef With EJ Johnson BACKGRID

Rihanna is setting the record straight after her viral clap-back at EJ Johnson during Paris Fashion Week ... and said there's no bad blood between the two.

In a video taken outside the L.A. hotspot Celine Saturday night ... Rihanna -- who might be the only girl in the world who doesn't think she intended any drama -- admitted ... "There's no beef."

She added ... "I just felt bad for him."

To prove how much their past drama had been settled, RiRi even said she felt EJ deserves to walk the runway at one of her Fenty shows.

Play video content Video: EJ Johnson Blames Rihanna For Dior Show Starting Late TikTok/@ ejjohnson__

As you know ... the shade went down at PFW last month when EJ complained about Rihanna being late to the Dior show, causing the show to be delayed by an entire hour, saying they "didn't care to wait for her."

Then after a video surfaced of EJ being denied entry into their hotel ... Rihanna commented underneath ... "damn."