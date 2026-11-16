Play video content Video: - IShowSpeed Starstruck After Barack Obama Joins His Livestream

IShowSpeed is used to rolling with the punches on a live stream ... but even he seemed stunned when President Barack Obama surprised him and popped onto his screen.

The streamer was part of a Zoom call with the team behind "The Eyes of Ghana" ... a documentary film about the life of Chris Hesse -- a cinematographer who was the personal cameraman to Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and saved film of Dr. Nkrumah after he was deposed in a coup -- when Obama made a surprise appearance.

Speed wants to premiere the flick on his YouTube channel ... but one of the men in the chat says they've got to get the big boss's approval.

It turns out ... the boss man here is Obama ... and ya gotta see Speed's reaction!!!

The 21-year-old streamer's awestruck ... screaming out in disbelief. Speed pitches the idea to Obama -- who says he thinks it's a great idea.

Speed couldn't say much in English ... but he switched over to Indonesian -- a language the prez knows conversationally after living in Jakarta as a child.

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Eventually, Obama hops off the call ... and Speed's still so excited he does a backflip.