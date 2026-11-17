"Grand Theft Auto VI" will capture the gaming world's attention in just a few days ... but before that, we think these OnlyFans stars will have all eyes on them.

Check out these pics of Miss Lexa in the smallest pink bikini she could find, taking pics in front of "Vice City" landmarks that the gaming company Rockstar put up all around Miami.

She looked ready for a swim at Vice Beach, as the signs behind her suggest ... pulling out her double barrels for these sexy shots.

Lexa's not the only person getting in on the 'GTA' hype train ... OF cosplayer Meriol Chan is planning a cosplay reveal where she'll embody some of the franchise's most iconic faces.

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The game comes out Thursday after years of begging and pleading from fans ... as several recent delays pushed it from 2025 to 2026.