The Texas judge who went viral earlier this year for berating an I.T. worker has received an official warning about his behavior from the state.

According to records obtained by ABC13, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to Harris County Judge Nathan Milliron, citing 3 separate instances of troubling behavior.

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One instance was his behavior in the now-infamous viral video where he snapped at an IT worker who had been helping with an issue in the courtroom.

The second was for language he used in emails and texts about staffing that he'd sent to the District Clerk's Office, according to records.

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The third happened back in March, when he allegedly threatened to have a lawyer arrested for asking to approach the bench.