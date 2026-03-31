New Video Surfaces of Rude Texas Judge After Viral Fight with I.T.

A Texas judge is making a splash on the internet for all the wrong reasons this week ... with the internet ruling he's a mean dude after videos of his courtroom interactions went viral.

Independent journalists have shared clips of Judge Nathan J. Milliron -- who sits on the bench of the Texas 215th District Court -- engaged in tense exchanges ... including one video which shows him dismissing a defense attorney during a hearing.

More clips of Judge Milliron are popping up after a viral clip of him berating an IT worker last week. pic.twitter.com/HGzEnJFFSq @therobbieharvey

Check out the clip .... While the attorney is explaining her case to the judge, he interrupts her to say she's "wasting [his] time this morning." The attorney argues they have an overlapping issue in the case, but the judge disagrees and denies her motion.

When she tries to follow up with another statement, Judge Milliron tells his deputy he wants her removed from the courtroom. He later threatens to have her cuffed.

If you're wondering if this is just one bad day for the judge, it doesn't seem to be. Another video floating around online shows the judge encountering an IT issue having to do with the audio on his computer.

Watch this pompous, arrogant judge with his elitist attitude berate an IT worker who was trying to help him.



Harris County, Texas Judge Nathan

J. Million of the 215th Civil Court is facing criticism online after this video circulating on social media shows what a pr*ck he is. pic.twitter.com/EYU9XiqzQf @RealDonKeith

An IT pro in a maroon hoodie shows up to help out ... quickly fixing the issue -- and joking it seems the call was a "false alarm." When Judge Milliron says it wasn’t, the IT guy unwisely calls it a "false negative," and Milliron loses his composure again.

He asks a staffer to track down the IT guy's supervisor ... presumably to file a formal complaint -- before adding he's "sick and tired of this bulls***."

Judge Milliron is fairly new to the bench ... after years of working in private practice -- including running his own firm from 2020 to 2025 -- Milliron ran for the district court seat and won in 2024 ... by only around 300 votes. District court seats in Texas are voted on every 4 years ... so, Milliron will be on the bench until at least January 2029.