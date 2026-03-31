Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Video Surfaces of Rude Texas Judge After Viral Fight with I.T.

Judge Nathan J. Milliron The Internet Finds You Guilty of Being A Jerk!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nathan J. Milliron votemilliron.com
votemilliron.com

A Texas judge is making a splash on the internet for all the wrong reasons this week ... with the internet ruling he's a mean dude after videos of his courtroom interactions went viral.

Independent journalists have shared clips of Judge Nathan J. Milliron -- who sits on the bench of the Texas 215th District Court -- engaged in tense exchanges ... including one video which shows him dismissing a defense attorney during a hearing.

Check out the clip .... While the attorney is explaining her case to the judge, he interrupts her to say she's "wasting [his] time this morning." The attorney argues they have an overlapping issue in the case, but the judge disagrees and denies her motion.

When she tries to follow up with another statement, Judge Milliron tells his deputy he wants her removed from the courtroom. He later threatens to have her cuffed.

If you're wondering if this is just one bad day for the judge, it doesn't seem to be. Another video floating around online shows the judge encountering an IT issue having to do with the audio on his computer.

An IT pro in a maroon hoodie shows up to help out ... quickly fixing the issue -- and joking it seems the call was a "false alarm." When Judge Milliron says it wasn’t, the IT guy unwisely calls it a "false negative," and Milliron loses his composure again.

He asks a staffer to track down the IT guy's supervisor ... presumably to file a formal complaint -- before adding he's "sick and tired of this bulls***."

texas-judge-3-03-31-2026

Judge Milliron is fairly new to the bench ... after years of working in private practice -- including running his own firm from 2020 to 2025 -- Milliron ran for the district court seat and won in 2024 ... by only around 300 votes. District court seats in Texas are voted on every 4 years ... so, Milliron will be on the bench until at least January 2029.

As for his reelection chances -- don't hold your breath, Your Honor.

Related articles