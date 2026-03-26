Judge Blasts Woman for Denying She's Driving During Zoom Court Appearance

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A Detroit woman was ripped apart by a judge after she was driving her car during a virtual court appearance ... and swore up and down to the judge she was doing no such thing.

Check out the viral video -- Kimberly Carroll showed up late to her virtual court date Monday in Michigan after the judge had already entered a default judgment, doing so after she didn't show up. Red flags were waving as soon as her screen popped up for the judge, who immediately accused her of driving while on Zoom.

Carroll -- who was accused by consumer debt company LVNV Funding LLC of owing $1,788 -- used all the excuses in the book ... saying she had a family emergency, and insisted whe was actually the passenger in the vehicle. Watch the video to catch all her excuses.

The judge wasn't buying it ... he asked her to show the driver on camera, prompting Kimberly to fumble her words further. She told the judge she was on the left side of the car ... which he called her out on, even noting the seatbelt location.

The judge was not amused, and accused Kimberly of insulting his intelligence.