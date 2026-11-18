My Sister Wants My Last Vial Of Sperm

Play video content Video: Jordan Firstman Reveals His Other Sister Wants Vial of Sperm ABC

Jordan Firstman is a wanted man ... he donated sperm to his sister's wife ... and now his other sister wants his last sample of usable sperm for her and her partner.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ... Jordan said one of his siblings got jealous after his swimmers helped their other sibling welcome a beautiful baby ... and now she wants one too.

Problem is ... Jordan says he has zero sperm left due to taking testosterone ... bluntly telling his sister, "Babe, I got no sperm."

Jordan says he has one vial of sperm left that is in one sister's possession ... and his other sister is fighting to get her hands on it.

It sounds like things were getting ugly, so Jason called them up and told one sister to share with the other. Mom would be proud.

Play video content Video: Jordan Firstman Spills on Real Oral Sex Scene in 'Rotting In The Sun' Armchair Expert

In another chat that many could argue was also somewhat about sperm ... Jordan recently revealed to Dax Shepard that he received unsimulated oral sex in the 2023 film "Rotting in the Sun."