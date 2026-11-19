Guess the Video Game Vixen Rocking This Teeny Red Bikini
Guess Who Grand Theft Hottie!
Published
This bikini babe is bringing the heat to Vice City ... and with "Grand Theft Auto VI" finally released nationwide, she's about to have gamers everywhere doing a double take!
She's soaking up the sun in a barely-there red bikini, but don't let the laid-back poolside vibes fool you ... this Hollywood hottie is the voice and face behind one of gaming's most wanted women!
Think you can identify this real-life 'GTA' leading lady?