Play video content Video: Martha Stewart Says Cate Blanchett Plans to Play Her in Upcoming Biopic @JPASC24

Martha Stewart doesn't have to imagine who she would like to play her in a biopic ... because Cate Blanchett's calling and asking for advice on the regular.

The businesswoman and writer appeared at an event at Yaamava Resort & Casino in Southern California on Wednesday to debut "Martha's Forest of Wonder," a resort-wide immersive holiday experience.

During her appearance, she spoke with comedian Jay Leno, who put his interviewing talents to the test ... and asked her which actress she wants to step into her iconic shoes.

Instead of speculating, Martha spoke from experience ... noting Cate is playing her in a new flick -- and revealing she got a call just a few weeks ago from the two-time Academy Award winner about the project, which centers on her criminal conviction.

As you know ... Martha was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators back in 2004 -- and she served 5 months behind bars and 5 months of home confinement.

Martha says the biopic will take people from her meteoric rise through her criminal trial ... and she praises Cate -- saying there's nobody better equipped for the role.