Ben Affleck is not running on Dunkin' ... he's fueling up with a happier meal ... hitting up the Golden Arches on a fast food run in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winner pulled up to a drive-thru window at a McDonald's ... he was in a suit and driving a sleek black Cadillac when he handed the cashier some cash for his food and drink.

The actor appeared to be flying solo here ... keeping things low-key as he rolled through the drive-thru to grab some grub and a caffeine fix with an ice-cold drink.

Of course, Ben's no stranger to a fast-food run ... he's practically become Dunkin's poster boy over the years, with countless viral sightings of him carrying coffee and bags of donuts.

Maybe he's just adapting to life in L.A. ... where Dunkin' locations aren't nearly as easy to come by as they are back in his beloved Boston!