Ben Affleck Gets in Fights with Kids Who Taunt Him Over Online Video Games

Play video content Video: Ben Affleck Discusses Fights with Kids While Gaming New Heights

Maybe Ben Affleck needs to turn off his proximity chat ... because he gets in fights with kids when he's gaming.

Ben admitted to Jason and Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast that he often gets badly beaten by the youth when he's playing video games online.

The actor explained he thought he could hold his own in first-person shooters ... until a 12-year-old rolls up and takes him out.

But what really brings out Ben's Boston side is when the kids come over to taunt him and tell him he stinks.

Ben says he fires back at the kids ... sending F-bombs flying and everything.

It's a hilarious interaction to envision ... and Ben paints a pretty vibrant picture in the clip.