Jennifer Lopez says she ceded creative control of her documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," to Ben Affleck ... and the final product left her disappointed.

J Lo looked back on the documentary in a recent appearance on the New York Times podcast, "Popcast," and it sounds like she has some regrets.

"The Greatest Love Story Never Told" was a behind-the-scenes documentary released in 2024 that followed J Lo as she recorded an album, "This Is Me ... Now," and produced a movie musical, "A Love Story," and she was married to Ben at the time.

Ben's production company, Artists Equity, produced the flick ... and shortly after it came out, Ben and J Lo split, and she scrapped her tour.

J Lo says she had full control over musical aspects tied to the doc, but she strongly hinted Ben had creative control over the documentary ... and when it was all said and done, it was "disappointing."

She says the doc "overshadowed" her music.