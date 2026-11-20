Mariah Carey was in full diva mode ahead of the Christmas season ... hanging out at a luxury hotel in Brazil ... defrosting before her busy time of year.

The legendary pop star was seen sitting on the balcony of her luxury hotel ... looking super relaxed ahead of the holiday rush.

Mariah looked comfy in a pair of satin pajamas with a glass of what appears to be red wine ... fitting, because red is symbolic of Christmas.

The singer is only days away from starting her regular Christmas blitz ... where she'll perform her hit "All I Want for Christmas!"