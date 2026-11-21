Play video content Video: Josh Duhamel Fumbles Ring Box While Helping Fan Pop the Question Brian Breach founder of The Rich Reporter Magazine

Josh Duhamel gave a soon-to-be engaged couple a minor scare after he accidentally dropped the ring box during a viral proposal ... and we have the video.

Brian Breach -- the founder of The Rich Reporter Magazine -- had been in the process of popping the question to his girlfriend of 2 years, Miriam, when he asked Josh for a little assistance with the ring.

In the clip, Josh -- with a drink in hand -- takes out the ring box from his pocket as he walks up on stage before dramatically fumbling it and dropping it to the ground.

Brian tells TMZ ... "We were both shocked when the ring dropped out of his hand. It made for an incredible moment but definitely scared me for a quick second, thinking that the ring may roll off the stage."

However, it all had a happy ending ... with Miriam accepting the proposal -- which even involved a flash mob performance.

He adds ... "Looking back at it, [Josh] did an incredible job helping with the proposal and wouldn't have changed it for the world."

Josh had been at the event -- which was at first a 1-year anniversary party for The Rich Reporter Magazine before turning into an engagement celebration -- because he's in the publication's next issue showcasing Gatlan Health.