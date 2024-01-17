Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Welcome First Child

Josh Duhamel has something new to celebrate ... he's a dad again!

The actor and his model wife Audra Mari welcomed their first child, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, on January 11, announcing the exciting news Tuesday night on Instagram with a photo of the little one's feet. As far as feet go, Shepherd is one helluva cutie!

As you probably know, Josh has another son, 10-year-old Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.

In a September 2023 interview, Josh told Parade that Axl had a funny reaction when he learned he was going to be an older brother.

Axl wanted reassurance that he was still the firstborn and Josh was still going to love him after Shepherd was born.

Of course, Josh confirmed all of the above, adding that Axl is a "really sweet kid" and "loves babies!"

Sounds like Axl and Shepherd are gonna hit it off.