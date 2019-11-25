Fergie and Josh Duhamel Reach Divorce Settlement

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Josh Duhamel and Fergie are seeing eye to eye ... about how to NOT be together -- they've agreed on the terms of their divorce, and they did NOT rush into anything.

More than 2 years -- it's actually closer to 3 -- since they separated, Fergie and Josh filed their divorce settlement Friday in L.A. Superior Court. We don't know the terms of their agreement yet, and a judge still has to sign off.

Fergie filed to divorce Josh back in May ... but they announced they were separated back in September 2017 -- although both acknowledged they'd been apart for several months before that.