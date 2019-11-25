Fergie and Josh Duhamel Reach Divorce Settlement
11/25/2019 10:19 AM PT
Josh Duhamel and Fergie are seeing eye to eye ... about how to NOT be together -- they've agreed on the terms of their divorce, and they did NOT rush into anything.
More than 2 years -- it's actually closer to 3 -- since they separated, Fergie and Josh filed their divorce settlement Friday in L.A. Superior Court. We don't know the terms of their agreement yet, and a judge still has to sign off.
Fergie filed to divorce Josh back in May ... but they announced they were separated back in September 2017 -- although both acknowledged they'd been apart for several months before that.
The exes have one child -- their 6-year-old son, Axl. Fergie wanted joint legal and physical custody. She also wanted to go back to her maiden name, Ferguson.
