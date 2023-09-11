Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Expecting First Child Together

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, are expanding their family by one, expecting a little one in the coming months ... TMZ has learned.

Audra made the exciting announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram, a white flower and the caption, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September. TMZ broke the story of their wedding, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota ... Duhamel's a North Dakota Native.

Play video content TMZ.com

We obtained pics of Josh, Audra and a handful of friends at a local watering hole after the ceremony keeping it super low-key and just enjoying each other's company.

Baby Duhamel will be Josh's second kiddo ... he and Fergie welcomed their son Axl back in 2013.