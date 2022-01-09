Josh Duhamel Performs 'My Neck, My Back' Before Getting Engaged to Audra Mari

Play video content TMZ.com

Josh Duhamel is lined up to be a married man once again -- but he didn't pop the question without first doing some serious work on the microphone -- as evidenced in these videos.

Josh and his now-fiancée Audra Mari were staying at the Bungalows Key Largo Resort in Florida last week, and decided to join in on some good karaoke fun. We're told there's a weekly event at a lounge overlooking the water, and at one point Josh got up on stage.

He's certainly got a mix of hits ... including "Tennessee Whiskey," "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely" by The Backstreet Boys and a crowd-pleaser "My Neck, My Back" by Khia.

Audra didn't perform alongside Josh, but the audience seemed to eat it up regardless.

Saturday marked a big day for Josh and Audra -- who served as Miss World America 2016 -- the actor announced they had gotten engaged after two years of dating. Safe to say the proposal went down during the trip to Key Largo.