Three teenage girls in Florida who were reported missing and endangered have been found safe ... about five days after they vanished.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced late Sunday night that 15-year-old Jones Prophete-Clozielle, 16-year-old Aaliyah Malave and 16-year-old Tatiana Garcia Rodriguez were located and were safe.

The girls, who are all from Fort Myers, were first reported missing on November 17.

Jones, Aaliyah, and Tatiana were said to be "endangered" ... according to their missing child alerts on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.

The teens were all said to have been together when they went missing ... and they were last seen near the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, according to law enforcement.