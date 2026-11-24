Play video content Video: Go Behind The Scenes of Sophie Rain's Playboy Photoshoot Ruthless Media

Sophie Rain is trying everything ... and next up is an appearance in a Playboy publication ... and we've got a behind-the-scenes look at her first Playboy photo shoot!!!

The popular OnlyFans model is joining Playboy's ranks as a Playboy Advisor ... and her story and sexy photos are going to be featured in Playboy's Winter 2026 issue.

In the meantime, enjoy these sexy videos of Sophie posing for photos in a couple of sexy outfits ... she's got the pouty face going ... and she's showing off her signature curves.

Sophie's making history here ... she will be the first OF model featured in a print edition of Playboy ... just like Hugh Hefner envisioned, probably.

She's going to be answering questions about dating, love, and goats -- because sure, why not -- but there's no question she's an absolute dime.