Play video content Video: Darius Rucker Opens Up About Facing Racism from Black Fans for Pursuing Country Music The BobbyCast

Darius Rucker is fed up with getting hate for making country music ... and he's especially frustrated that some of the criticism is coming from his own community.

The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman opened up on Bobby Bones' "The Bobbycast" podcast, saying he expected racism from white people when he crossed over into country music ... but never imagined he'd get the same treatment from Black folks.

Darius recalled recently going off on a woman who reminded him he was Black ... firing back that he's been Black for 60 years and doesn't need anyone pointing it out.

The "Wagon Wheel" singer says Black folks should be celebrating his success in a genre where he was told he'd never make it ... instead of criticizing him for breaking barriers.

Darius also recalled a conversation with late country legend Charley Pride, who told him he'd won Entertainer of the Year in 1971 but had never appeared on the cover of Ebony or Jet magazines.

He says both men accomplished what people told them was impossible ... yet felt their achievements were overlooked by their own community.