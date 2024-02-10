Darius Rucker Jams with Tua Tagovailoa in Las Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl

Darius Rucker's singin' his blues away ... 'cause he hopped onstage in Las Vegas to belt out a few tunes -- alongside Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Ok Vegas!



Tua Tagovailoa hopped on the guitar with Darius Rucker & Daniel Jones was in the house supporting 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/F5Eb5uFNHj — Kasidee Karsten (@kasideekarsten) February 10, 2024 @kasideekarsten

The legendary singer-songwriter was joined by TT for a performance of his song "Wagon Wheel" ahead of Super Bowl Sunday in Sin City ... and the dynamic duo seemed to give the crowd the time of their lives.

Check out the vid ... Darius' staying on lead vocals of course -- dude's got three Grammys on his shelf, so he's in charge -- but there's Tua right next to him, dark shades on, strumming away on his acoustic guitar.

Tua's not hiding in the back though ... the 25-year-old's supporting DR with both his guitar and his voice it appears -- no lip sync controversy here!

The crowd's belting away too ... with most of them ripping away on vocals -- including Giants QB Daniel Jones who's really getting into it with a couple buddies.

FWIW ... this isn't a stir-of-the-moment performance. Tua showed off his musical talents during an episode of the ManningCast back in December -- plucking away on his guitar as the Jaguars took on the Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa is playing "Tears in Heaven" on guitar during the Manning Cast.pic.twitter.com/nkWkAJwHns — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023 @MySportsUpdate

The performance seemed to catch Rucker's eye ... 'cause the longtime Dolphins fan said he'd be down to jam with Tua sometime -- and that time finally came!

BTW ... Darius doesn't look like any of his recent legal drama's weighing him down -- we broke the story, Darius was arrested early this month on three misdemeanor charges all stemming from a February 2023 arrest.

Play video content TMZ Studios