Peyton And Eli Manning Sing Along to Tua Tagovailoa's Guitar Skills During 'MNF'
12/5/2023 7:03 AM PT
The ManningCast turned into a full-blown concert during "Monday Night Football" ... with Peyton and Eli Manning singing their hearts out -- and Tua Tagovailoa providing the tunes!!
The Miami Dolphins quarterback put his music skills on display as the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars duked it out on national television ... strumming the notes to Eric Clapton's "Tears In Heaven" as the Manning brothers crooned their play-by-play.
. @Tua started playing guitar on the ManningCast 😮 pic.twitter.com/JSvShxpDGZ— ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2023 @espn
"The Bengals juuumped offsides," Peyton hilariously belted as Tua strummed his six-string ... and when Eli tried to join in, the elder bro put an end to it real quick.
"I got this, I got this," Peyton said ... with Eli clapping back, "Please, no. No one wants to hear you sing."
The brothers gave Tua his props ... but while Eli was hoping the former Alabama star was going to show off his own pipes, too, Tagovailoa assured him Peyton had it covered.
Tua Tagovailoa shares that he doesn’t think it’s fair Florida State was left out of the CFB Playoff— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2023 @barstoolsports
pic.twitter.com/k0x0N5kdIL
Speaking of Bama, Tua also addressed his alma mater getting into the College Football Playoff over undefeated Florida State ... and he feels like it might not be "fair," but it was the right move.