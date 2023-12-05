Peyton And Eli Manning Sing Along to Tua Tagovailoa's Guitar Skills During 'MNF'

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Peyton And Eli Manning Jam Sesh With Tua Tagovailoa ... During Monday Night Football

12/5/2023 7:03 AM PT
The ManningCast turned into a full-blown concert during "Monday Night Football" ... with Peyton and Eli Manning singing their hearts out -- and Tua Tagovailoa providing the tunes!!

The Miami Dolphins quarterback put his music skills on display as the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars duked it out on national television ... strumming the notes to Eric Clapton's "Tears In Heaven" as the Manning brothers crooned their play-by-play.

"The Bengals juuumped offsides," Peyton hilariously belted as Tua strummed his six-string ... and when Eli tried to join in, the elder bro put an end to it real quick.

"I got this, I got this," Peyton said ... with Eli clapping back, "Please, no. No one wants to hear you sing."

The brothers gave Tua his props ... but while Eli was hoping the former Alabama star was going to show off his own pipes, too, Tagovailoa assured him Peyton had it covered.

Speaking of Bama, Tua also addressed his alma mater getting into the College Football Playoff over undefeated Florida State ... and he feels like it might not be "fair," but it was the right move.

