Tua Tagovailoa Laughs Off Drake Comparisons After Debuting New Cornrow Look

Tua Tagovailoa used part of his bye week to get cornrows ... and then he spent most of his press conference Wednesday insisting he doesn't look like Drake now!!

The Miami quarterback showed off the new hairdo in his first meeting with reporters since the Dolphins returned to Florida from Germany this month ... and almost immediately, reporters on the scene and social media users away from it said he now bears a striking resemblance to the "God's Plan" rapper.

But, Tagovailoa said flat-out he ain't sure about the comp ... although he certainly had some fun over it all during the newser regardless.

"I don't know if I look like Drake," he said with a laugh. "Drake?!"

When a media member then asked if he could rap, he leaned into the microphone and sang, "Kiki" ... before hitting a little dance.

The scene was hilarious -- but if you were wondering ... he said the person he needed to impress the most with the haircut is a fan of it.

"The wifey likes it," Tagovailoa ensured. "She loves it."